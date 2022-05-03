ARC announces $250,000 grant for New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday morning, following the second in a series of five virtual events titled the “Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced that the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRGA) is the recipient of a $250,000 grant.

ARC’s Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin says the funds will be used for the Planning For Outdoor Recreation Industry, Vibrant Economies & Regional Strategy (RIVERS) Project. The RIVERS project will create a roadmap for bolstering the outdoor industry sector in Appalachian communities. These communities fall in several states, including Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Manchin says the New River Gorge region was chosen as the hub of the project by the participating states.

“New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is honored to serve as the coordinator for a new, regional partnership focusing on cultivation and acceleration of the outdoor recreation industry cluster across six Appalachian states,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Executive Director. “This planning award will allow us to develop a foundation to formalize our coalition and build on our commonalities to bolster outdoor manufacturing and recreational tourism in a collaborative way throughout Central Appalachia. We’re thrilled today’s culture and tourism event coincided with the announcement of our project and greatly appreciate Co-Chair Manchin’s commitment to the Outdoor RIVERS coalition’s vision.”

According to the ARC, the travel and tourism industry in Appalachia is among the region’s fastest-growing employment sectors. It generates more than $4.5 billion in tax revenue and employs more than half a million Appalachians. During the 2021 fiscal year, ARC invested more than $12 million in 23 tourism and culture projects in Appalachia. This resulted in 450 jobs being created or retained and more than 250 businesses being created or improved.

Manchin says the six states will work together to find the best practices for boosting an economy. They will then share this replicable information with others.

“So, it’s about not competing with one another, not competing with the beautiful sites and locations that we have, but rather how do we put them together to form a great vacation for a family,” she said.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

