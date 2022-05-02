We’ll be warm, but stormy at times in the coming days

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will head toward our area overnight tonight from the southwest. We’ll see increasing clouds this evening (mainly after sundown), and temps will be mild with the WSW airflow. Low temps overnight should be in the 50s for most.

DAY PLANNER - TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

As the warm air continues to surge in on Tuesday, temps will climb above average, hitting the upper 70s-mid 80s for most Tuesday afternoon. Most of the day looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be windy at times, however, and by the evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. From roughly 7 PM onward, scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely as a cold front pushes into the region, interacting with the warm and humid air we have in place.

FOR NOW, SEVERE WEATHER LOOKS UNLIKELY (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, severe weather chances are better to our east and west, but a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out, especially west of I-77 early Tuesday evening. Occasionally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. We’ll still see scattered rain and occasional t-storms through Wednesday AM as the front moves through and eventually out of our area to the east. Low temps Tuesday night-early Wednesday will be mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SHOWERS LAST INTO WED AM (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out into Wednesday afternoon, but we won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday with NW wind flow bringing in cooler air behind the departing front. Most of Wednesday will be breezy but still comfortable with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

We will warm back into the 70s and low 80s again on Thursday, but we look to stay unsettled as another low-pressure system approaches the area. We look to see more rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday PM-Friday for a while.

RAIN CHANCES (WVVA WEATHER)

The weekend to follow looks a bit cooler but still seasonable...

Stay tuned!

