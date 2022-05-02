Sunny skies with highs in the 70s today; growing unsettled again this week

It’s a mild morning and we will stay that way throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Breezy conditions are expected today behind a cold front that moved through last night.

Winds will be calmer tonight out of the southwest which will keep us mild with lows in the 50s. We will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return tomorrow as a warm front lifts through the region. Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly during the afternoon hours as we heat up. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday morning bringing some more rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Since it will move through in the morning, we luckily won’t see anything in the way of severe weather. Temperatures will be cooler but above average with highs in the 70s for most.

Most should dry up on Thursday, however, a few isolated showers are possible. That’s before some more widespread rain moves in for the rest of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

