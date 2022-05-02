Negotiations between Greenbrier Hotel, Labor Union still ongoing

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Negotiations between The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation and the Greenbrier Council for Labor Unions- which represents more than 600 Greenbrier Hotel employees- have been going on since January 2022. According to The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, these negotiations offered a tentative agreement that would run through April 2025; however, no formal agreement has yet to be made and, in fact, an extension has been granted.

WVVA reached out to both parties. While both declined to comment, they did release statements at the end of last week.

The Greenbrier’s statement says the lack of ratifications by the union members comes as a shock given the nature of the negotiations that they have been in for more than 90 days. The union did not give a reason for the delay in agreements, but the council’s chairperson Peter Bostic says they are still bargaining with the hotel.

Both the Hotel Corporation and the Council of Labor Unions have agreed to extend the negotiations to eliminate work stoppages. The Greenbrier says this will allow them to continue to offer “world-class service.”

WVVA will continue to follow these negotiations as they develop.

Read both statements in their entirety below:

GREENBRIER HOTEL CORPORATION

“The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation has been involved in good faith negotiations for over 90 days on a new collective bargaining agreement with the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions (“GCLU”). GCLU collectively represents the majority of the approximate 600 unionized employees at The Greenbrier Hotel. These negotiations resulted in a new tentative agreement between the parties, which would run through April 30, 2025. Unfortunately, this tentative agreement has not been ratified by the union members. This comes as a surprise to The Greenbrier, given the nature of the negotiations that resulted in the tentative agreement. The parties have agreed to an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement so the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified without any work stoppages, ensuring the continued world-class service at The Greenbrier.”

GREENBRIER COUNCIL FOR LABOR UNIONS

“On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the members of eight separate Unions bargaining as the Greenbrier Council of Unions that represents over 600 employees at The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, failed to ratify a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that all parties have collectively worked and bargained in good faith on since late January of 2022.

The Unions and The Greenbrier have agreed to an extension of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement while they continue to bargain in good faith to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

The separate Unions represented on the Council are:

- MID-ATLANTIC REGIONAL JOINT BOARD OF WORKERS UNITED, LOCAL 863

- UNITED BROTHERHOOD OF CARPENTERS AND JOINERS OF AMERICA, LOCAL UNION NO. 439

- COMMUNICATIONS WORKERS OF AMERICA

- THE INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYERS & MOVING PICTURE MACHINE OPERATORS OF THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES & CANADA, AFL-CIO

- LIUNA LOCAL NO, 1353, WV AFL-CIO, an affiliate of the WV & Appalachian Laborer’s District Council

- INTERNATIONAL UNION OF PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES, DISTRICT COUNCIL 53, LOCAL UNION 970

- UNITED ASSOCIATION OF JOURNEYMEN, PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS AND APPRENTICES, LOCAL UNION 625

