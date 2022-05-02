Advertisement

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single-vehicle car accident into the Elk River has resulted in several fatalities near the Herold Bridge.

According to the Braxton County Emergency Management Director, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday just south of Sutton, along I-79 near exit 62 across from the senior center. Two people in the car died, one adult and one child. Both occupants drowned in the accident.

One volunteer firefighter attempting a rescue operation also drowned.

According to Braxton County Sheriff John Hoffman, a deputy and state trooper were able to pull one of the victims from the water. They were also able to rescue another individual who was attempting to locate victims but had begun to go under. That individual is expected to be okay.

No names or additional information is being released at this time.

Crews wrapped up the rescue operation around 4:55p.m. The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. They were assisted by West Virginia State Police, Braxton County EMS and several volunteer fire departments.

