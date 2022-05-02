Lewisburg-based non-profit rebuilds after struggling through pandemic

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Lewisburg non-profit aimed at helping the homeless is rebuilding after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeless Inc. was founded by Walt Lockhart in 2000. Lockhart is an 85-year-old Navy veteran and former American Red Cross employee. For more than 20 years, he has operated the organization out of his home- storing items that people in need can use. These items range from furniture to beds and even vehicles.

Over the years, Lockhart, who says he has always had a passion to help others, has fed the hungry, housed the homeless and transported the sick, and says doing so has never been a problem.

That is, until COVID hit, leaving Homeless Inc. with dwindling volunteers and little funds.

“Here lately, we’ve had problems with the COVID-19. Not only did our volunteers dry up, but people don’t have the money they used to have. We used to ask for money, and we’d get it,” he explained.

In the heat of the pandemic, Homeless Inc., which once had nearly 100 volunteers, was left with four, and Lockhart said they were struggling to raise the funds necessary to support daily operation.

That is until Golden Heart Games, the leading innovator in 24/7 digital charitable promotional games, stepped in. Golden Heart Games is a non-profit that creates internet and mobile games where players support charities by playing games. The organization has processed $7.5 million in donations, which has been distributed to nearly 50,000 non-profits.

As one of these non-profits, Lockhart says Golden Heart Games is a “savior,” adding that the organization’s weekly contributions have allowed him to continue to help those in need.

While Homeless Inc. will continue to serve the citizens of Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe and Pocahontas counties, Lockhart says what they desperately need is a shelter that can help support the homeless population.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.