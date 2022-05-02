Advertisement

Happening This Weekend: ‘A Night of Hope at the Historic Granada Theater’ coming to Bluefield, WV

The Granada Theater is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV
By Joshua Bolden
Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bland Ministry Center presents a Night of Hope at the Historic Bluefield Granada. The evening features performances from Mercer County’s own Chosen Road, Jason Crabb and comedian Mickey Bell on May 7th at 7 PM.

Dede Hoosier with the Bland Ministry Center and Jonathan Buckner with Chosen Road stopped by our studios and told our Joshua Bolden all about the upcoming event.

You can purchase tickets here at ChosenRoadMusic.com for either VIP or general admission or here at BlandMinstryCenter.org.

