Advertisement

Birthdays: 5.2.22

Happy Birthday to all who celebrate on this day!
By Joshua Bolden
Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 5.2.22

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

Jim Owen
Princeton native & businessman releases book on near-death experience; holding discussions at local libraries
Birthdays: 5.3.22
Birthdays: 5.3.22
Birthdays: 4.29.22 - 5.1.22
Birthdays: 4.29.22 - 5.1.22
Birthdays: 4.28.22
Birthdays: 4.28.22