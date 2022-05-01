Thunderstorms come to an end tonight as we look forward to sunny skies tomorrow.

Overnight tonight we could still see some scattered storms. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish as we go through the night, and we could still see a second round sometime around 8 PM. After midnight, things will clear up and we’ll have partly cloudy skies.

Mild (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be the only nice day next week. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s as we see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overnight tomorrow will get down to the low 50s.

Nice (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’re still looking unsettled. Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of thunderstorms rolling through the area once again, and that rain chance will stick with us the rest of the week.

