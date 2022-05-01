Mercer County advocates host walk for child abuse awareness

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Child abuse advocates took to the Mercer County courthouse in Princeton on Saturday to raise awareness on child abuse in the area.

Beth Sizemore, organizer of the walk and Program Director for Child Protect said Mercer County is the 9th most populous county in W.Va., yet sees the 5th highest amount of child abuse in the state.

“A lot of people are under the impression that that’s an issues that doesn’t happen in a place like this,” said Sizemore. “But unfortunately child abuse happens everywhere, even in Mercer County.”

The walk closed out April’s Child Abuse Awareness Month, with blue pinwheels seen throughout to symbolize the “happy and safe childhood that every child deserves.”

