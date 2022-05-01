Advertisement

Local law enforcement take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local law enforcement set-up on Saturday to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back day.

One of many options state and nationwide, Mercer County Sheriff’s office deputies said the day is about keeping prescription medication out of the wrong hands. And while Saturday provided plenty of options to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs, community workers said they want the public to know it’s not the only time such a service is available.

“Every day when the [Mercer County] courthouse is open, there is a dropbox in the courthouse where people can take it, not just on these special occasions but on any day,” said Derek Wilson with Community Connections Inc.

The United States typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year -- you can find out more about such events at dea.gov/takebackday.

