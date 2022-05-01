Jeep’n at the Creek brings car show, live music and more to Camp Creek

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeep enthusiasts showed out at Camp Creek State Park Saturday for the inaugural “Jeep’n at the Creek,” hosted by Country Roads Jeep Club.

The event featured live music, local vendors and a jeep competition judged by Country Roads Jeep Club’s David Lusk. As for the competition, “There’s really no basic standard,” said Lusk. “We just want all the vehicles here to show their different personalities.”

The day-long event lasted from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m., with helping hands from the US Army’s Princeton office, and ROTC students in charge of parking operations.

