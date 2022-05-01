Advertisement

Jeep’n at the Creek brings car show, live music and more to Camp Creek

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeep enthusiasts showed out at Camp Creek State Park Saturday for the inaugural “Jeep’n at the Creek,” hosted by Country Roads Jeep Club.

The event featured live music, local vendors and a jeep competition judged by Country Roads Jeep Club’s David Lusk. As for the competition, “There’s really no basic standard,” said Lusk. “We just want all the vehicles here to show their different personalities.”

The day-long event lasted from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m., with helping hands from the US Army’s Princeton office, and ROTC students in charge of parking operations.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
Jason Farley
Princeton native designs custom cleats for WVU football
Graffiti and other damages done to the home
Vandals graffiti Virginia woman’s home
Philip Gray, 38 of Hilltop
Hilltop man arrested on felony charges
United Way of Southern West Virginia DWTS
United Way announces couples of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”

Latest News

Advocates hold blue pinwheels in honor of child abuse victims in Mercer County
Mercer County advocates host walk for child abuse awareness
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version