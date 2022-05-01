Gov. Justice on SRJ Probe: “I am really really confident that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it.”

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice (R) reacted to the state’s internal investigation into allegations of mistreatment by inmates, family members and current and former employees at Southern Regional Jail. The investigation found the allegations of mistreatment were not true.

“If there’s some smoke, you know, it worries me that there’s some fire,” said Justice. “I am really, really confident that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it, but absolutely, we- we take stuff like this really seriously. And you know, I hope and pray that we’ve got it all cleaned and everything is good, but at the same time we’ll continue with the determination absolutely without any question.”

Justice added that he wants to hear about such allegations if they’re being reported in the state, noting “we’ll work to fix it if there’s a problem.”

