Advertisement

Gov. Justice on SRJ Probe: “I am really really confident that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it.”

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice (R) reacted to the state’s internal investigation into allegations of mistreatment by inmates, family members and current and former employees at Southern Regional Jail. The investigation found the allegations of mistreatment were not true.

“If there’s some smoke, you know, it worries me that there’s some fire,” said Justice. “I am really, really confident that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it, but absolutely, we- we take stuff like this really seriously. And you know, I hope and pray that we’ve got it all cleaned and everything is good, but at the same time we’ll continue with the determination absolutely without any question.”

Justice added that he wants to hear about such allegations if they’re being reported in the state, noting “we’ll work to fix it if there’s a problem.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
United Way of Southern West Virginia DWTS
United Way announces couples of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”
Jason Farley
Princeton native designs custom cleats for WVU football
A state internal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail determined allegations...
State probe into SRJ conditions concludes mistreatment accusations ‘false’
Graffiti and other damages done to the home
Vandals graffiti Virginia woman’s home

Latest News

Philip Gray, 38 of Hilltop
Hilltop man arrested on felony charges
- clipped version
- clipped version
Jason Farley
Princeton native designs custom cleats for WVU football
Kat Webb
Three PikeView athletes sign to play at the next level