Bluefield University celebrates 100 years with Community Day 2022

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University celebrated 100 years of higher education on Saturday as a part of the university’s “BU Community Day” celebration.

Most events Saturday were free of charge, including the Community “Mud Pig Day,” as attendees slid down a massive makeshift water slide along with an Appalachian music performance and more.

The day kicked off with the university’s annual “Jason Elswick 5K Challenge” in honor of a former Bluefield University student who passed away following a car accident in 2005.

University leaders say events like Saturday’s are able to further their involvement with the community.

“We want to be a good partner to the community, and good stewards of the great resources we’re given here,” said Joshua Cline, VP for Institutional Advancement. “Just trying to make life better here in the Two Bluefields.”

The day-long celebration closed out with a performance of Disney’s “Frozen” by the Bluefield Youth Theater, followed by a fireworks display.

