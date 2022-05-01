Bluefield State College honors 2022 graduating class

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State College honored 240 graduates in its Class of 2020 Saturday evening. The commencement ceremony was held at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, W.Va. for the third consecutive year.

Of Saturday’s 240 graduates, Bluefield State College Provost Ted Lewis said half made the honor roll. That’s along with four co-valedictorians. Zachary Lawless, Cristian Galdeano, Kelly Neal and Luke Busse shared the co-valedictorian honors.

“This is also our first class where we have four valedictorians with a perfect 4.0 average,” said Lewis. “We have students graduating from eight states tonight and students graduating from five foreign countries.”

2022 marked the college’s 125th graduation, and just the third to be held at Mitchell Stadium.

“We held it in Mitchell Stadium the first year of the pandemic,” said Lewis. “It was so well received that we’re planning on having it at Mitchell Stadium every year.”

You can watch Bluefield State College’s 2022 Commencement in its entirety on the college’s website.

