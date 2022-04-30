Warm temperatures tomorrow will lead to scattered thunderstorms though the day.

We saw a rainy day today with temperatures that started out in the 60s quickly cooling down to the mid-50s. Overnight tonight we could still see a lingering shower or two as the evening goes on, though we will stay mostly cloudy throughout.

Rainy (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow brings with it more heating as temperatures across the area reach into the mid-70s. We will see scattered thunderstorms throughout the area beginning around 11 AM. Thunderstorms will continue to pop up right up until the evening hours when we could see our greatest chance of storms sometime around 7 PM. These thunderstorms will be isolated and could potentially turn severe, bringing damaging winds, so make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day.

chance of storms (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will be much calmer, with temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. That will be our only respite from the rain next week, however, as just about every day will have a chance of rain moving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.