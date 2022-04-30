Hilltop man arrested on felony charges

HILLTOP, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Hilltop man is facing felony charges according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. Philip Gray was charged with felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Gray was arrested after deputies conducted a welfare check and found he and another male slumped over in a vehicle for an extended period of time. Fridley says when the driver stepped out of the vehicle, deputies observed a firearm, large bundles of cash, and what appeared to be a large sum of narcotics.

Gray was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

