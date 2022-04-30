Advertisement

Hilltop man arrested on felony charges

Philip Gray, 38 of Hilltop
Philip Gray, 38 of Hilltop(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLTOP, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Hilltop man is facing felony charges according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. Philip Gray was charged with felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Gray was arrested after deputies conducted a welfare check and found he and another male slumped over in a vehicle for an extended period of time. Fridley says when the driver stepped out of the vehicle, deputies observed a firearm, large bundles of cash, and what appeared to be a large sum of narcotics.

Gray was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
United Way of Southern West Virginia DWTS
United Way announces couples of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”
A state internal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail determined allegations...
State probe into SRJ conditions concludes mistreatment accusations ‘false’
Jason Farley
Princeton native designs custom cleats for WVU football
Police Generic
Police: Gun found in locker at Bluefield High

Latest News

- clipped version
- clipped version
Jason Farley
Princeton native designs custom cleats for WVU football
Kat Webb
Three PikeView athletes sign to play at the next level
Nevaeh Wooding
Greenbrier East’s Nevaeh Wooding signs with WVU Tech volleyball