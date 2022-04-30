Bluefield City Park trails provide secluded getaway for locals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield-area residents have access to nearly 15 miles of walking/cycling trails at Bluefield City Park, open for free to the public.

With free libraries and plenty of learning opportunities along the way -- one local principal said she hopes more residents become aware of the trails and their offerings.

“You have reading, you have art, you have music, you have a place to relax,” said Sarah Grose, Principal of Bluewell Elementary School. “It’s great for kids, while it also allows adults to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Bluefield City Park’s walking and cycling trails are located across from the park’s playground, marked by a small shack and a gate ad the entrance.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.