Vandals graffiti Virginia woman’s home

Graffiti and other damages done to the home
Graffiti and other damages done to the home(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A home on Depot Street in Bluefield, Virginia is where a woman’s rental home has been vandalized. She said she just discovered the damages today and has made local police aware. She’s hoping that anyone with information will come forward so that this stops future vandalism from occurring in the area.

“You know this is really disheartening and it’ll be an expense to clean it up. Whoever did this if you’re watching then I really hope you hadn’t done this and I really hope you don’t do it again. It’s not funny, it’s not a game,” said homeowner, Suzanne Fitzgerald-Rowe.

Rowe adds she believes the vandalism was a result of kids in the area due to some of the graffiti drawn on the home. She says she owns another home nearby and doesn’t know of anyone who would do this.

“Someone could’ve been seriously injured by the glass or just in the involvement of what they did. I would hope that you’re not sleeping well because you did it. It’s a terrible thing to do to somebody. We’ve got plenty of wonderful things for the kids to do in the area,” said Rowe.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is urged to contact the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department.

