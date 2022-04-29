United Way announces couples of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - United Way of Southern West Virginia’s (UWSWV) largest fundraiser returns!

Tonight, the organization revealed the 12 participants of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars” competition. The announcement was made at the Historic Black Knight in Beckley.

According to Trena Dacal, Executive Director of UWSWV, in 2019, they raised more than $200,000 for their annual campaign fund, which is used to meet the needs of communities and neighborhoods in nearly 10 southern West Virginia counties. Although they had to take a two-year break due to COVID-19, Dacal says she is excited to see these competitors on the ballroom floor, raising money once again.

“Just to return to something that feels normal as what we did prior to the pandemic. The community is excited. They always love the event, and they are excited about having it in the fall...we are so thankful that we have twelve community members who are willing to work with us as United Way, put our message out into the community and help us do our fundraising.”

The couples will have the summer to raise money in unique and fun ways. Then they will dance to victory this fall, where two winners- People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice- will be crowned a the finale.

The Season 9 DWTS couples are as follows:

Tiffany Knapp and Chris Grose

Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen (Choreographer: Brittney Fitzgerald Lester)

Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele

Teri Harlan and Rodney Perdue (Choreographer: Jill West)

Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Joe Brouse (Choreogprahers: Laure Fuller and Darrell Fuller)

Caitlin Galatic and Mr. X

According to event organizers, Galatic still does not have a partner and is seeking a gentleman from Mercer County to fill the spot.

Those who wish to learn more about United Way and its many fundraisers, including “Dancing With The Stars, can visit unitedwayswv.org.

