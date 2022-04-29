Advertisement

Temps will rise into the weekend, but so will the chance of rain!

Severe storms could pop up before the weekend is over
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

An incoming warm front will bring warmer temps, but also moisture as we head toward the weekend. Tonight we’ll see lingering clouds, and a few showers, especially after midnight tonight. Low temps will be in the upper 40s-low 50s for most.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring rounds of rain to start the day, with possibly a few rumbles of thunder as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. During the afternoon, we’ll see a few more breaks in the clouds as the warm front lifts north of the area. Saturday night looks partly cloudy and mild, with rain looking to return by early Sunday.

COLD FRONT COMES IN SUNDAY
COLD FRONT COMES IN SUNDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front swings in Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are looking likely throughout the day. Temps look to warm into the 70s, so we could have enough instability due to heating for thunderstorms, of which some could be severe. Stay weather aware!

ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE
ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE(WVVA WEATHER)

We look dry, breezy, and sunny to start next week...but rain will return again Tuesday. Stay tuned

