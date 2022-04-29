More clouds today will give way to an unsettled weekend

Today will bring more seasonable temperatures, in the 60s for most, but some of our lower elevations may get into the low 70s. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day and a few stray showers are possible this morning, but not everyone will see them.

A few stray showers are possible this morning but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will hold on to mainly cloudy skies tonight and some showers are possible at times. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s and 50s.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will lift through our area on Saturday, bringing on-and-off scattered rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable once again, in the 60s and low 70s for most.

Some showers are possible at times as a warm front lifts through the area. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then swing through on Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. We’ll still be Spring-like with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the area on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we should see some drier and warmer weather to start the workweek. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s are expected.

Drier conditions are expected on Monday but we will be unsettled for the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually build back in on Tuesday, and we look to stay unsettled throughout the rest of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

