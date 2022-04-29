Advertisement

More clouds today will give way to an unsettled weekend

Rain and even some thunderstorms are on tap this weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today will bring more seasonable temperatures, in the 60s for most, but some of our lower elevations may get into the low 70s. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day and a few stray showers are possible this morning, but not everyone will see them.

We will hold on to mainly cloudy skies tonight and some showers are possible at times. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s and 50s.

A warm front will lift through our area on Saturday, bringing on-and-off scattered rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable once again, in the 60s and low 70s for most.

A cold front will then swing through on Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. We’ll still be Spring-like with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

As we head into Monday, we should see some drier and warmer weather to start the workweek. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s are expected.

Rain and thunderstorms will gradually build back in on Tuesday, and we look to stay unsettled throughout the rest of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

