Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
A state internal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail determined allegations...
State probe into SRJ conditions concludes mistreatment accusations ‘false’
Police Generic
Police: Gun found in locker at Bluefield High
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was mourning the loss of one of their own on...
Raleigh County Prosecutor and Board of Health Chairman passes away
United Way of Southern West Virginia DWTS
United Way announces couples of this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”

Latest News

Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says