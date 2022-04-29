Inaugural ‘Jeep’n at the Creek’ event set to kick off

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - This is for all you Jeep fans out there. On April 30 you can join other fans of the brand at Camp Creek State Park. That’s where the inaugural Jeep’n at the Creek is happening.

The fun starts at 9 o’clock in the morning and will last until 7pm. There will be a Jeep show, live music and plenty of vendors! The U.S. Army Office in Princeton is helping organize the event and also plans on attending.

“We wanted to do something that we could use to reach out to the community, bring people in the community together more often. Hopefully get people more comfortable with the idea of just going outside especially with the whole covid situation,” said Staff Sgt. Johnny Bond.

The Jeep show will cost ten dollars and all money raised will go towards next year’s event.

