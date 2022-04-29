Advertisement

Authorities searching for driver who struck WVDOH flagger in Lewis Co.

The driver stopped to say he didn’t see the flagger, then hopped back in his vehicle and fled the scene.
(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck who struck a West Virginia Division of Highways worker on Thursday, April 28, before speeding off.

Craig Howell was working at the intersection of US 119/US 33 and Court Avenue in Weston at about 8 p.m. on Thursday when a truck ran the flashing red warning signal and struck Howell, according to WVDOH State Safety Officer Shane Hudnall.

The driver stopped to say he didn’t see Howell, then hopped back in his vehicle and fled the scene.

Howell was taken by a supervisor to the hospital where he was treated and released for injuries to his leg.

Hudnall said Howell’s injuries appeared to be minor.

Authorities are looking for a late model black pickup truck which may have damage from the accident.

Weston police are investigating.

“This is a perfect example as to why it is imperative to pay attention in work zones,” Hudnall said. “Road work can be performed at any time day or night. Thanks to the quick reaction of our employee, he wasn’t severely injured.”

“Don’t be distracted,” Hudnall said. “Stay off your phone, pay attention to the signs, lights, and our employees.”

Sixty-one West Virginia Division of Highways workers have been killed in work zone accidents over the years.

Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300.

With work zones in all 55 counties this summer, law enforcement agencies across the state are committed to not only stopping speeding and distracted drivers in work zones, but to ticketing them.

