Annual Children’s Memorial Flag Day held in Princeton

Children's Memorial Flag Day
Children's Memorial Flag Day(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and, today, folks gathered at the Mercer County Courthouse for the annual Children’s Memorial Flag Day to ensure the victims are not forgotten.

Edward Bennett, with the Department of Health and Human Resources, shared some grim statistics during today’s ceremony.

He says Mercer County comes in fifth in the state for federal abuse cases, despite being ninth in population. It is also the seventh-highest in youth service cases, as well as in the number of foster children.

One local social worker shares her thoughts on these numbers and how they affect the county.

“I think that a lot of the time folks are under the misconception that things like that don’t happen here and they don’t happen in smaller, rural communities,” shared Program Director of the Child Advocacy Center, Beth Sizemore. “But, unfortunately, child abuse and child neglect happens everywhere- in every socioeconomic level. It happens in families, you know, from the poorest to the richest.”

The ceremony ended with the courthouse bell being tolled 14 times to signify the 14 West Virginia children who died from abuse in 2021.

