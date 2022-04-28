Advertisement

WVU nursing students find creative way to study for licensing exam

WVU School of Nursing
WVU School of Nursing(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU nursing students are busy preparing for their bar exam, but that doesnt mean they can’t have fun in the process.

Today, Thursday, April 28, the WVU School of Nursing in Beckley held a “March Madness” Championship. The game focused on questions that students may see on their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All seniors are required to pass this exam before they can work as a nurse.

One senior says the event helped take some stress out of the test.

Game participants won prizes and money for answering questions correctly.

