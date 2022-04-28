We’ll be more seasonable, but grow unsettled into the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

After a dry day today, a bit more moisture will start to develop overnight as a warm front pushes toward our area from the west. We’ll gradually see increasing cloud cover through sundown, and after sunset, a few showers could pop up here & there overnight. (Many will still stay dry though). We otherwise won’t be as cold as we’ve been the past few nights. Low temps should fall overnight into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

FRIDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring more seasonable temps, in the low to mid-60s for most, but we’ll see a bit more cloud cover at times throughout the day. A few stray showers will also be possible, but not everyone will see them. Friday night looks to bring lingering passing clouds and mild temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

SATURDAY RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

The warm front will be across our area on Saturday, bringing on and off scattered rain (and possibly some rumbles of thunder) throughout the day. Temps will be seasonable though, in the 60s for most.

MOWING FORECASTC (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak cold front will then swing in as low pressure continues to traverse across the region on Sunday. We’ll still be Spring-like temperature-wise, with highs in the mid-60s-low 70s. However, we look mainly cloudy and damp, with rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms on tap.

NEXT WEEK WILL BRING MORE SCT'D RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we should see some drier and warmer weather to start the workweek, with highs around the 70-degree mark expected Monday afternoon.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will gradually build back in on Tuesday, and the late week is looking warmer, but more unsettled. Stay tuned!

