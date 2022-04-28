State probe into SRJ conditions concludes mistreatment accusations ‘false’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A state internal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail determined allegations of mistreatment by inmates, their family members and current and former employees were not true.

Governor Jim Justice released the findings of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) probe on Thursday, which he ordered in late March. The agency oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DHR).

“The review found the allegations of water deprivation, failure to provide toilet paper, and inmates having to sleep on hard floors without a mattress to be false,” the report stated.

The investigation involved 50 interviews and a review of telephone calls from inmates and the jail’s financial records, according to the DHS.

A current and former guard at SRJ corroborated concerns voiced by inmates and their families. The report stated a former employee who talked to the media, “was filled with so much bitterness, that he/she during their interview would not even admit that inmates got beverages with their breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

The report continued, “The former employee stated that because of COVID he/she did not have the opportunity to attend the training academy. After he/she left Southern Regional Jail, he/she has worked at two other jobs that were not as fulfilling as his/her position at Southern Regional Jail. He/she stated now he/she realized how much he/she enjoyed working at Southern Regional Jail and helping inmates.”

The DHS also alleged in its findings inmates “repeatedly lied” to their families.

“Inmates yelled at family and friends for not telling the story the way the inmate wanted the media to hear it,” the report said.

WVVA questioned DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy on why an outside agency was not called to investigate.

“If I had seen that any of the allegations were true, I would have immediately taken care of it. Individuals would have been terminated and there would have been employee issues that would have taken place,” said Sec. Sandy.

Since WVVA’s original reporting on allegations, more than 20 different inmates and their families came forward to back-up specific claims over water issues. Roughly 50 people reached out to WVVA by phone, email and messaging regarding the treatment of inmates at the facility.

WVVA stands by its reporting and will have more on the interview with Sec. Sandy on Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast, as well as an update on the death of SRJ inmate Quantez Burks on March 1st.

You can read the full report here.

