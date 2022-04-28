Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was mourning the loss of one of their own on...
Raleigh County Prosecutor and Board of Health Chairman passes away
The price of homes and rental properties in the area are going up and realtors say there are a...
Raleigh County housing market shifts from buyer’s favor to seller’s
Tacos De Marcos
Food truck owners raise money after accident
Reynolds
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Beckley, W.Va.
Rachael Rife
Rachael Rife signs with Alice Lloyd softball & basketball

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
LIVE: Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia
Purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to...
Groups that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits