Police respond to report of a gun found in students locker

Police Generic
Police Generic(WCAX)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County Public Schools (MCPS), a gun was found at Bluefield High School on Thursday, April 28.

The gun was reportedly found in a students locker. Once the gun was found, the police were notified and the school was placed on lock down.

MCPS says that criminal charges are expected to come from this incident.

It is not clear what type of gun it was or whether it was loaded or not.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

