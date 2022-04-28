Montcalm High School becomes finalist in $25K grant competition

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Montcalm High School is a finalist for the state farm “Neighborhood Assist” grant. If they get enough votes to place in the top 100 schools, they will win $25,000. It’s the seed money for a greenhouse so students can grow their own, and take home fresh produce.

“Our students can participate in designing this greenhouse and what goes inside it. What plants and what food we’re going to grow.”

Teachers say the greenhouse will also serve as food for thought for those students interested in botany or agriculture as a career.

“Not only are they going to learn it here. They can take it home and apply it if they want to grow a garden later in life. Possibly even teach their children. So I think it benefits our community by passing that knowledge on and having more access to healthier food.”

However, to receive the grant money Montcalm High School needs your help. It’s going to take votes, submitted with a QR code to propel them into the top 100 schools.

“Please vote for us. You can add your 10 votes all at one time.”

“This is it. Vote for Montcalm every day from today April, 27th until May 6th.”

So time is running out to help these students live their “Green dream” and build their own greenhouse. You can vote by clicking here. You are able to vote 10 times per day until voting ends on May 6th.

