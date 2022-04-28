Advertisement

Montcalm High School becomes finalist in $25K grant competition

Montcalm High School is a finalist for the state farm “Neighborhood Assist” grant to win $25,000.
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Montcalm High School is a finalist for the state farm “Neighborhood Assist” grant. If they get enough votes to place in the top 100 schools, they will win $25,000. It’s the seed money for a greenhouse so students can grow their own, and take home fresh produce.

Teachers say the greenhouse will also serve as food for thought for those students interested in botany or agriculture as a career.

However, to receive the grant money Montcalm High School needs your help. It’s going to take votes, submitted with a QR code to propel them into the top 100 schools.

So time is running out to help these students live their “Green dream” and build their own greenhouse. You can vote by clicking here. You are able to vote 10 times per day until voting ends on May 6th.

