Local nursing home undergoes $2.5M renovation

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has gotten a facelift!

The facility recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation. Everything from carpets to windows, tables to chairs and beds to artwork was upgraded.

Employees say the project, which was completed during the pandemic, was done to make residents feel more at home.

“It’s so comfortable for them,” said Leslie Leake, Director of Nursing at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “The color scheme, the layout of the building is really accessible to all of our residents, the homelike atmosphere that it created and upgraded: It makes them feel really good.”

Leake says residents are enjoying the upgraded therapy room and their bedrooms the most.

The Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 60-bed facility that offers both short-term and long-term care. It is one of 19 American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) facilities in the state.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.