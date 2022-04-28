Advertisement

Granada Theater Thursday: A Night of Hope (Chosen Road) & Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Live performances are coming to the Granada in May and in June. Watch below for details.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week edition of Granada Theater Thursday focuses on live performances coming soon to the historic theater on Commerce Street in heart of downtown Bluefield, WV.

On May 7, 2022 the Bland Ministry Center presents a Night of Hope at the Historic Bluefield Granada. The evening features performances from Mercer County’s own Chosen Road, Jason Crabb and comedian Mickey Bell.

You can purchase tickets here for either VIP or general admission.

---------------

On June 17, 2022 the theater will be hosting the Dave Matthews Tribute Band from 7-9 PM.

Tickets are $25 for DMTB and can be purchased here.

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada discusses what you can expect above.

