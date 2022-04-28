Advertisement

Friends of the Library raises money for new bookmobile

RCPL Book Sale
RCPL Book Sale(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is still time to support the Raleigh County Public Library!

Friends of the Library, a group that has been together for more than 25 years, is currently holding its annual book sale. In years past, the group has raised funds to go toward library programming and other needs. This year, they are working to help purchase a $150,000 bookmobile.

The vehicle is being built in Germany and should be delivered this fall.

Joan Tomasek, a Friends of Library member, says books in the sale were either donated by the community or purged from the library’s collection. Hardbacks are priced at $1, and paperbacks are fifty cents.

She said shoppers should have no problem finding books- there’s one for every hobby and in every genre.

“We have a book for everyone,” she shared. “We have books from A to Z. Everything you can think of. Books about West Virginia, and gardening books, handyman books and cookbooks, dictionaries- whatever!”

The book sale, which is being held daily, is located downstairs at the Raleigh County Public Library in Beckley. The event will conclude at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was mourning the loss of one of their own on...
Raleigh County Prosecutor and Board of Health Chairman passes away
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The price of homes and rental properties in the area are going up and realtors say there are a...
Raleigh County housing market shifts from buyer’s favor to seller’s
Tacos De Marcos
Food truck owners raise money after accident
Reynolds
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Beckley, W.Va.

Latest News

WVU School of Nursing
WVU nursing students find creative way to study for licensing exam
Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Local nursing home undergoes $2.5M renovation
GRANADA THEATER THURSDAY - A NIGHT OF HOPE AND DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND
Granada Theater Thursday: A Night of Hope (Chosen Road) & Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Courtesy: 'The Least of These' Ministries
Hometown Hero: Pastor Allen Gross & ‘The Least of These’ Ministries