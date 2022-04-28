Friends of the Library raises money for new bookmobile

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is still time to support the Raleigh County Public Library!

Friends of the Library, a group that has been together for more than 25 years, is currently holding its annual book sale. In years past, the group has raised funds to go toward library programming and other needs. This year, they are working to help purchase a $150,000 bookmobile.

The vehicle is being built in Germany and should be delivered this fall.

Joan Tomasek, a Friends of Library member, says books in the sale were either donated by the community or purged from the library’s collection. Hardbacks are priced at $1, and paperbacks are fifty cents.

She said shoppers should have no problem finding books- there’s one for every hobby and in every genre.

“We have a book for everyone,” she shared. “We have books from A to Z. Everything you can think of. Books about West Virginia, and gardening books, handyman books and cookbooks, dictionaries- whatever!”

The book sale, which is being held daily, is located downstairs at the Raleigh County Public Library in Beckley. The event will conclude at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

