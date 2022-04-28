Clinch Valley Health CEO elected as Chair of VHHA Board of Directors

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Peter Mulkey is the CEO of Clinch Valley Health in Richlands. He stays busy in his leadership role and now, he’s adding even more duties to his daily routine. Last week, he was elected to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“It’s great to work with a great group of folks. These are all folks that are doing what they can to take care of the people in their communities,” said Mulkey.

Mulkey previously served as Vice Chairman for the VHHA. He hopes his new appointment will allow the organization to serve Southwest Virginia better as we come out of the pandemic.

“It brings a perspective, hopefully I can represent the rural needs in the way they need to be represented. But again, certainly represent hospitals from across the entire commonwealth to hopefully achieve the goals that we want to achieve for our patients and our organization,” said Mulkey.

Some of those goals Mulkey is referring to include better access to healthcare and addressing the healthcare worker shortage.

“There’s going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of things not only with the legislation but within our own organization and partnering with higher education and those things to try and figure out how do we find the staff that we need in our facilities to take care of our patients,” said Mulkey.

Another thing to address: challenges related to behavioral health.

“What we’ve seen is an increase in the demand for mental health treatment services. Which again, going back to the pandemic we’ve seen that just intensify and grow during the pandemic as people have been isolated, as people have had emotional or mental struggles,” said Vice President of Communications for the VHHA, Julian Walker.

