Another sunny day today; becoming usettled this weekend

It’s another chilly morning out there with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but we will warm up into the 60s for most this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies are expected once again but we will notice increasing clouds heading into the evening hours. We will stay breezy throughout the day but won’t be nearly as windy as we were yesterday.

We will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the 60s for most today. (WVVA WEATHER)

It’ll be another chilly night but not quite as cold as we have the past few nights. Lows are expected to get down into the 40s for most with partly cloudy skies.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay dry tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s are expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers will move in on Friday night and we will stay unsettled throughout the weekend. Off-and-on showers are possible on Saturday and showers and thunderstorms are likely at times on Sunday. We will be warmer though with highs in the 60s and 70s.

We will become unsettled this weekend with warmer temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay warm and unsettled heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.