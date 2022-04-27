Wyoming judge, clerk candidates give final pitches ahead of primaries

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Candidates for circuit court judge and county clerk in Wyoming County talked on Wednesday about their motivations for seeking their respective seats.

Wyoming County Candidates for Circuit Court Judge (Jamie Leigh Reichert)

“I believe in the public service aspect of it, from treating all aspects of the law. From the civil side to the children’s prospective in abuse and neglect, and from the criminal aspect of it, I believe based on my background, which I believe is well rounded, I believe I’m the proper one to do this job.”, said Mike Cochran, the incumbent judge.

“I want this job because I think people want change in Wyoming County. I think they are ready for change. A lot of people have lost faith in the justice system and the back load of cases and being treated fairly, and the law actually being followed. So I want this job to restore that. To restore faith in the judicial system.”, said Lindsay Thompson, who’s running for Cochran’s seat.

“It’s just something I’ve always been interested in. I look at myself as a leader. I’ve always been in those types of positions, whether it’s been in sports, in business, whatever I’ve done... I feel like I’m leading something. And this is just something else I can lead the county, at least the judicial side of the county going forward.”, said Thomas H. Evans III, also in the running.

Wyoming County Candidates for County Clerk (Jamie Leigh Reichert)

“Because I enjoy working for the people. I’ve done it since I was 26 years old. That’s been a long time, but I’ve enjoyed doing it.”, said Mike Goode a candidate for county clerk.

“I truly care about this office. I care about the work that we do. I’m proud of the work that we do. And I care about the people that we serve.”, said Jewell Aguilar, the incumbent county clerk.

Early voting started April 27th and goes until May 7th. The May primaries are set for May 10th.

