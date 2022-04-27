What you need to know about early voting in WV

(WVVA) - Early voting lasts ten days in West Virginia. From April 27th until May 7th, registered voters in The Mountain State can cast their ballot in the primary of this mid-term election year.

Early voting isn’t the only option outside a voting booth on election day this May. Voters can request an absentee ballot, but note those mail-in ballots are different from the 2020 election when pandemic protocols eased mail-in voting requirements.

“If you want to request an absentee ballot, that has to be done by May 4th. It has to be in the clerks’ hands by then, not postmarked by then. If you do have COVID-19 or are taking care of someone with COVID-19, then we urge you to get that absentee ballot, that can be downloaded on our website.”

There are more ways to vote for West Virginians. Warner says that the Military, First Responders, overseas citizens, and disabled persons can utilize online voting. Warner says every method of voting in West Virginia is secure.

“West Virginia came in after the 2020 election which was very contentious. We came in the top 5 in voter confidence in the United States in a study done by MIT. We take pride in that, we want people to feel comfortable going to the polls, and we want people to exercise the right to vote. Then we’ll have higher confidence in the people that we elect to office.”

Warner is also introducing a new way for voters to report election violations to his office by texting “WV” to 45995.

“It’s called ‘See Something Text Something’ here again is where West Virginia is leading the nation. What we’re wanting to do is enable everybody to be basically one of our investigators. If they see something happening they can text it to us.”

For more voting information and sample ballots, you can visit GoVoteWV.com.

