What you need to know about early voting in WV
(WVVA) - Early voting lasts ten days in West Virginia. From April 27th until May 7th, registered voters in The Mountain State can cast their ballot in the primary of this mid-term election year.
Early voting isn’t the only option outside a voting booth on election day this May. Voters can request an absentee ballot, but note those mail-in ballots are different from the 2020 election when pandemic protocols eased mail-in voting requirements.
There are more ways to vote for West Virginians. Warner says that the Military, First Responders, overseas citizens, and disabled persons can utilize online voting. Warner says every method of voting in West Virginia is secure.
Warner is also introducing a new way for voters to report election violations to his office by texting “WV” to 45995.
For more voting information and sample ballots, you can visit GoVoteWV.com.
