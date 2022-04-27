Sunshine returns today but we will remain chilly

High pressure will take over the region, helping us to see plenty of sunshine today. We will still be a bit brisk for this time of year with highs in the 50s this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the northwest today gusting as high as 30-40 mph at times. Wind chills therefore will likely be in the 40s and low 50s throughout much of the day.

Overnight will be cold and clear, with lows in the 30s for most. Frost Advisories will go into effect for Wyoming and western Raleigh counties tonight and a Freeze Warning will go into effect for western Fayette county. Protect any sensitive plants/vegetation once again tonight!

Thursday, we’ll be sunny, dry, and seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. We look to slowly but surely warm up as we head toward the weekend.

We start to become unsettled once again heading into the weekend. Some scattered showers are possible on Saturday but the best chance of rain comes on Sunday as a cold front will bring rain and even some thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures look to stay mild but we will stay unsettled heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

