Sponsors sought for Pineville military tribute banners

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Banners honoring those who have served in the armed forces will be installed in Pineville on Memorial Day.

The public tributes will be on display until Veterans Day, according to the city.

The cost to sponsor a banner is $99. More information can be found at Military Tribute Banners under the ‘Banner Programs’ tab. You can also contact City Manager Kathy Bradford at (304) 732-6255 ext. 4.

Oceana, Hinton and Welch also participate in the banner program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.