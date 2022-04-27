Advertisement

Raleigh County Prosecutor and Board of Health Chairman passes away


By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was mourning the loss of one of their own on Wednesday.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he got word around midnight that his Assistant Prosecutor, Thomas MacAulay, had passed away after battling an illness.

MacAulay was an instrumental member of his team, he said, trying a variety of cases throughout his career. He said MacAulay was also the go-to expert for felony driving offenses.

Hatfield said MacAulay was one of the longest serving members of the office, starting work as a prosecutor in 1990.

“You never heard a cross word from Tom MacAulay. He was always a positive, infectious personality in the office. If you needed someone to boost morale or lift someone up when they were down, Tom MacAulay was that kind of guy.”

MacAulay also served as Chairman of the Raleigh County Board of Health, where he helped guide that department through the region’s Coronavirus response.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

