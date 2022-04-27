Advertisement

Raleigh County housing market shifts from buyer’s favor to seller’s


By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The price of homes and rental properties in the area are going up and realtors say there are a number of factors driving the rise.

According to realtor Tim Berry, the market shift from buyer’s favor to sellers happened during the Pandemic.

“We’re certainly in a seller’s market right now as opposed to three years ago. The market has certainly changed. Our inventory is low and we’re looking for more listings to sell because we have so many buyers ready to purchase.”

What’s driving the rise?

According to Bethany Serdoz, a realtor and broker with Bass Sinko Realty, the shortage of supply combined with an increased demand is a driving factor.

“The housing market is on fire right now. Properties are selling at a record pace. And it’s not pragmatic for builders to build due to construction costs.”

Berry said the rising construction costs with inflation are halting the construction of new homes. And it is a problem that he said is affecting renters as well. With landlords having to spend more money on upkeep, that cost is getting transferred to customers.

“If you own it and rent it out, you have a responsibility to maintain it structurally, flooring and what not and it’s all gone up in cost. So eventually they have to transfer that to their tenants.”

The good news? Those who do decide to sell could make more money on their home.

But Serdoz recommends laying the necessary groundwork first.

“I would suggest focusing on the first impression of your property. Start with your landscaping, making sure your yard looks neat with the shrubbery. It’s also a good idea to de-clutter the property as well.”

Curb appeal is critical, she said, as most buyers have made up their mind before they ever step foot through the door.

