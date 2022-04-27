Midland Trail High School to implement SADD Chapter at start of 2022-2023 school year

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Midland Trail High School Resource Officer Rachel Brandstatter saw success with a SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Chapter at her previous school in Florida. Now, she is bringing the nationwide initiative to Fayette County.

Midland Trail High School will introduce a SADD Chapter to its students this fall.

Brandstatter says, once a month, students, who are committed to staying safe, will meet with adults, who are committed to keeping them safe. During these meetings, they will bring awareness to safe driving practices, the dangers of teen dating violence and more.

“These kids are kind of my heart and soul and I pour a lot into them already,” Brandstatter shared. “...I just want for them, when they go out, to have every tool that they can possibly have to make life better for them.”

Although the meetings will be hosted at Midland Trail, Brandstatter says she will work with school administration to allow other Fayette County students to join in.

Parents and students can learn more about the SADD Organization at www.sadd.org.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.