HSRC juggles lack of space, increased costs as it anticipates influx of incoming kittens

HSRC
HSRC(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This time of year, rescue organizations nationwide see an increase in kittens coming into their facilities. The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) is no acception.

Alexis Johnston, HSRC’s Outreach Coordinator, says that the cat birth rate rises between March and July. This creates a higher volume of cats and kittens needing care.

HSRC has been at maximum capacity for quite some time, meaning they can not accept any new animals until they see current ones adopted or moved into foster homes. Currently, the shelter has 56 cats in its care, nine of which are in foster care.

Johnston spoke of the critical role fostering plays in their ability to take on this expected increase.

“Foster homes save lives,” she explained. “The more that we can put into foster homes in the community, that means that that space is, essentially, open up for other cats to come in. The more foster families we have, the more kittens we can save.”

For those who can’t commit to fostering, Johnston says donations are also helpful, as it costs more to give a cat the care it needs prior to adoption than the shelter receives back in adoption fees.

The shelter is always taking monetary donations. Currently, they need wet cat food, litter, litter boxes, scoops, kitten bottles and kitten formula. Donations of any kind can be made in person or through the mail.

Johnston says community members can find additional ways to help online at hsrcwv.org/get-involved.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is located at 325 Grey Flats Road.

