High schools have college and military signing day for seniors

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The events began at Pikeview High School where the school took some time out of their day to acknowledge students going into higher education and the military. This was all part of their military signing and college decision day.

“It’s awesome, I’m sure the students really loved seeing all these people here to support them and it’s something they didn’t usually get to do in years past,” said Dylan Blake who will be attending Bluefield State College.

“The kids were so nervous, they said we have to go on stage? Oh my goodness. I was like well you guys haven’t had awards day in three years. You guys haven’t had a big event like this. So I understand that you’re nervous. We’re getting back to normal. We’re rolling along and I think they’re pretty excited and I know everybody is excited for them,” said Communities in Schools Site Coordinator, Holly Woods.

At Princeton Senior High School it was military signing day for those entering the Army and Air Force. The school had four seniors going into the Army and one going into the Air Force to become an Aerospace Medical Technician.

“My family being in the military, almost every man was. So I knew that’s why I wanted to join the military. The Air Force specifically was because people in the army and the other branches of the military came and told me if they were to do it again, it would be Air Force,” said Josiah Buckner.

“It’s pretty important to recognize those who have joined so they get the pat on the back and recognition and congratulations that college students get they get their admissions letter,” said Staff Sgt. Johnny Bond.

Those with both schools say they weren’t able to have events like this for the past two years due to coronavirus and say they’re glad to bring the events back this year.

