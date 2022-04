BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham soccer teams hosted Marion on Tuesday at the East River Soccer Complex.

GIRLS:

Graham 7 - Marion 4

Ella Dales scored five goals, and Mallory Brown scored two.

BOYS:

Graham 5 - Marion 1

Ben Morgan scored two goals, Carter Nipper scored two and Dennis Thomas scored one.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.