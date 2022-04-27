Dogwood Festival begins in Mullens

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Dogwood Festival returned to Mullens on Wednesday.

The 42nd annual event will feature rides, entertainment and competitions for children.

Festival President Susan England said the occasion serves as a homecoming for many in the community.

“The Dogwood Festival is a time for people that have lived in Mullens to come back home,” England said. “It seems like it’s a reunion time of year. [...] it is so special to me that I come back.”

A full schedule of events can be found on the Dogwood Festival’s Facebook page. The final day of this year’s festival is Saturday.

