Dogwood Festival begins in Mullens

The 42nd Dogwood Festival kicked off on Wednesday.
(WVVA News)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Dogwood Festival returned to Mullens on Wednesday.

The 42nd annual event will feature rides, entertainment and competitions for children.

Festival President Susan England said the occasion serves as a homecoming for many in the community.

“The Dogwood Festival is a time for people that have lived in Mullens to come back home,” England said. “It seems like it’s a reunion time of year. [...] it is so special to me that I come back.”

A full schedule of events can be found on the Dogwood Festival’s Facebook page. The final day of this year’s festival is Saturday.

