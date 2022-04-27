Advertisement

After a chilly night tonight, temps slowly but surely warm up through late-week

Freezing temps are expected overnight-early Thursday
COLD TONIGHT, BUT MODERATING LATER I N THE WEEK
COLD TONIGHT, BUT MODERATING LATER I N THE WEEK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern this evening, but with it centered off to our northwest, cold northwesterly winds will keep the cooler air streaming in overnight. The winds themselves should gradually weaken, becoming less gusty overnight-Thursday. Crank the heat though! With mainly clear skies overnight, temps will drop into the upper 20s-mid 30s overnight-early Thurs.

FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY

If you’ve got any sensitive plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them indoors!

THURSDAY PLANNER
THURSDAY PLANNER

Thursday looks dry, still a bit breezy, but a tad warmer (if only by a few degrees). High temps for most Thursday afternoon should reach the upper 50s-mid 60s for most. Thursday night be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Friday looks a bit more seasonable, with highs in the 60s across the board. As a frontal system slowly approaches from our southwest, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, and a very slim chance for a few isolated showers as we wrap up the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD

High temps will continue to climb into the mid-upper 60s this weekend, gradually pushing into the 70s early next week. We look unsettled, however, with scattered showers & perhaps a few t-storms in the mix beginning Sunday PM and remaining on and off into next week...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

