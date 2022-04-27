After a chilly night tonight, temps slowly but surely warm up through late-week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern this evening, but with it centered off to our northwest, cold northwesterly winds will keep the cooler air streaming in overnight. The winds themselves should gradually weaken, becoming less gusty overnight-Thursday. Crank the heat though! With mainly clear skies overnight, temps will drop into the upper 20s-mid 30s overnight-early Thurs.

FROST ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

If you’ve got any sensitive plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them indoors!

THURSDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday looks dry, still a bit breezy, but a tad warmer (if only by a few degrees). High temps for most Thursday afternoon should reach the upper 50s-mid 60s for most. Thursday night be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks a bit more seasonable, with highs in the 60s across the board. As a frontal system slowly approaches from our southwest, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, and a very slim chance for a few isolated showers as we wrap up the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

High temps will continue to climb into the mid-upper 60s this weekend, gradually pushing into the 70s early next week. We look unsettled, however, with scattered showers & perhaps a few t-storms in the mix beginning Sunday PM and remaining on and off into next week...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.