Sunshine returns Wednesday, but it won’t exactly be warm!
High temps into midweek will be below normal
As colder NW wind flow ramps up this evening, we’ll eventually drop into the 30s overnight tonight. While we will clear out quickly, fog and frost will be possible, especially in deeper sheltered valleys more insulated from the wind.
High pressure will take over into midweek, helping us to see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but we will still be a bit brisk for this time of year! Highs will top off in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Winds at times however will be quite gusty though, hitting the 30-50 MPH range at times! Wind chills therefore will likely be in the 40s throughout much of the day.
Wednesday night will be cold and clear, with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Protect any sensitive plants/vegetation!
Thursday, we’ll be sunny, dry, and seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We look to slowly but surely warm up as we head toward the weekend.
By Sunday, showers look to be back on our doorstep. Stay tuned!
